Anant Ambani Stands In A Crowd Like A Common Man As He Bids Adieu To Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai: Anant Ambani is one of the most spiritual Ambani members in the family and time and again the spiritual and religious side of the younger Ambani has been hailed by his followers and netizens. Anant Ambani was spotted at the Visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja where the business tycoon was seen standing in the crowd. The Ambani boy chose to stand like a layman with the crowd and be part of the grand Visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja. The video of Anant had been going viral and everyone is lauding his simplicity that how despite being Richie rich he chose to stand in the crowd and bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa.

Watch the video of Anant Ambani standing in a crowd to bid farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja.

In the video Anant was seen safeguarded by bodyguards in the crowd as he was in the boat in the middle of the water, the business tycoon looked uncomfortable but he managed to keep calm and bid his farewell to Bappa.

Anant Ambani was even seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja with his beloved wife Radhika Merchant, bhabhi Shloka Mehta Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani, their video of praying to the almighty went viral. Many slammed the Ambanis for their privilege to get the darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja without any chaos and struggle as laymen are treated worse than animals by the volunteers at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Anant Ambani has been in the headlines for months now due to his grand wedding with Radhika Merchant.