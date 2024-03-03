Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash: Diljit Dosanjh JOLTS Jamnagar With Electrifying Performance, Makes SRK, Kareena Kapoor Groove - WATCH

New Delhi: It is an event like no other. Setting new standards of grand hosting, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration has left many jaws dropped. The event is a star-studded affair with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and many global dignitaries coming together.

Diljit Dosanjh

After Rihanna's energetic performance, the stage was handed down to Diljit Dosanjh and our boy did well! Diljit Dosanjh's electrifying performance took the evening to new heights, captivating the audience with his magnetic energy. Joining him on stage were Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda, creating an unforgettable moment of collective joy and celebration.

A viral video circulating on social media captured the ecstatic atmosphere as Diljit Dosanjh sang his chartbuster "Lover," with the impromptu appearance of Bollywood icons adding to the unforgettable experience. Another video showcased the exhilarating moment when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan joined Dosanjh on stage, dancing with unbridled joy.

High-Profile Guest List

Besides SRK, Salman and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the bash. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations.

Jamnagar Extravaganza

The first day commenced with a lively cocktail soirée, heightened by Rihanna's captivating performance, setting the stage for a memorable celebration. Continuing into the second day, the sangeet night featured the presence of Bollywood celebrities.

The second day of the Jamnagar festivities was a spectacle, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating the surprises and glamorous celebrations promised for day three.