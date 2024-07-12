Mumbai: Ditching his black tuxedo signature look, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan opted for a dark blue pathani suit for the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday.

The 'Tiger' star arrived at the wedding venue with his sister Arpita. Both happily posed for the shutterbugs before making their way to the function.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, too, arrived in style for the function. He was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan.

A while ago, Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene accompanied by her family made a stylish entry at the wedding ceremony, which is being held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

WWE champion and actor John Cena surprised everyone with his desi look. The professional wrestler and actor Cena happily posed for shutterbugs in a powder blue bandhgala suit.

He elevated his appearance with his signature "you can't see me" pose.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.The opulent affair promises to be a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale.

The wedding decor theme is 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

Mukesh Ambani, paying homage to his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, has ensured his presence is felt at the wedding.

A portrait of the visionary industrialist has been prominently displayed at the venue, a touching gesture amidst the grandeur of the celebrations.