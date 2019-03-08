हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ananya birla

Ananya Birla pays ode to women with 'Unstoppable'

Singer Ananya Birla says her new single "Unstoppable" celebrates womanhood and stands for liberation and change.

Ananya Birla pays ode to women with &#039;Unstoppable&#039;

Mumbai: Singer Ananya Birla says her new single "Unstoppable" celebrates womanhood and stands for liberation and change.

The singer and daughter of businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla launched the single on International Women's Day on Friday. It was released via Universal Music. 

"Gender rules were made to be broken, especially if you have been told throughout history that you're 'less than'. On International Women's Day, I wanted to release ‘Unstoppable' to celebrate women," Ananya said in a statement. 

"Rejecting outdated stereotypes, this song stands for liberation and change. The world belongs to those who want to make a difference and gender is no barrier. With determination and strength, we can achieve anything," she added. 

Tags:
ananya birlaunstopabbleInternational Women's Day
Next
Story

I wish as women we value ourselves each day, says Vidya Balan

Must Watch

PT3M18S

SP, BSP name seats they will fight in UP, no place for Congress: Sources