Ananya Birla pays ode to women with 'Unstoppable'

Mumbai: Singer Ananya Birla says her new single "Unstoppable" celebrates womanhood and stands for liberation and change.

The singer and daughter of businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla launched the single on International Women's Day on Friday. It was released via Universal Music.

"Gender rules were made to be broken, especially if you have been told throughout history that you're 'less than'. On International Women's Day, I wanted to release ‘Unstoppable' to celebrate women," Ananya said in a statement.

"Rejecting outdated stereotypes, this song stands for liberation and change. The world belongs to those who want to make a difference and gender is no barrier. With determination and strength, we can achieve anything," she added.