New Delhi: Ananya Panday is not only the current toast of Bollywood but is also the new bae in town. The actor makes her series debut with “Call Me Bae”. The story of a has-been heiress to a hustler, who discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street-smart style.

At Prime Video’s glittering star-studded event, Ananya made a confident and stunning entry, giving a sneak peek into the series, as well as hosting part of the event alongside master of ceremonies Karan Johar.

Ananya Panday silenced her detractors and naysayers with her endearing performance in “Kho Gaye Hum”, and is perhaps one of the most sought-after actors of the current generation.

“We were looking for someone who is Uber stylish, is smart and can take a joke on herself, and, break the stereotypes. As Ananya has her moment, we are basking in her glory”, said the show producers.

With her brand equity and social currency on an all-time high, the actor also seems to have learnt her way around when it comes to handling media and constant scrutiny.

Ananya introduced Tribe, a show that tracks Indian influencers in Los Angeles. The show stars her cousin Alana Panday, who arrived on stage flaunting her six-month baby bump. The other influencer who created her own equity, her fashion statements being anything from bold to outrageous, Urfi Javed now has her own show. Aptly titled “Follow Karlo Yaar”, Urfi with her usual candour remarked since she was getting no movies to do, her only option was to create her show. The show will give a fly-on-the-wall experience into the social media star’s world.

Actor Varun Dhawan too gears up to make his digital debut in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Directed by Raj and DK, the show set in the 90’s is said to be a gritty action thriller, and also stars Samantha Prabhu.

Varun confessed that post The Family Man 2 he had called Raj and DK expressing his desire to work with them. “ They told me we have something exciting coming with the Russo brothers and I kept thinking something like Avengers. They remembered me and cast me in this, it was perfect.”, said the actor.

Varun Dhawan, turned host to introduce Prime Video’s slate of licensed movie titles, which includes Don 3, Baaghi 4, Housefull 5, as well as Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda. Ikkis a biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC, the most highly decorated hero of the 1971 War.

Sporting a buzz cut, Agastya Nanda expressed his gratitude to have a film with Sriram Raghavan” I am grateful for this opportunity and just surrendering to the process and hope I do the Army proud”, said the newcomer.

Several highlights of the event included the Arjun Reddy Kabir Singh reunion, as Shahid Kapoor thanked Vijay Devarkonda “Had you not done Arjun Reddy I would have not got Kabir Singh”, said the actor. After the success of “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues.

Prime Video announced nearly 70 titles which include 40 originals and saw the presence of Bollywood stars from Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol Sidharth Malhotra, as well as Southern actors Suriya, Samantha Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya and more.