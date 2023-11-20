Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Blush As Rumoured Lovebirds Get Spotted In Car, Watch Video

NEW DELHI: Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating each other for sometime. While they have neither confirmed or denied their relationship, the adorable duo is in no mood to shy away from making public outings together.

On Sunday night, Ananya and Aditya were once again spotted together as they were heading back from a friend's place on Sunday night in Mumbai. The two were captured seating next to each other in Aditya's car.

As soon as they noticed the paparazzi capturing them, Ananya was seen blushing and smiling at the cameras. Aditya was also clicked beaming from ear to ear. While Aditya could be seen dressed up in a stylish blue dress, Aditya was sported a grey t-shirt for the outing.

Ananya was recently seen as the guest on Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan 8', where host KJo confirmed her dating the dapper actor and made the announcement on the episode.

"Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season?" Karan asked Ananya on the show. "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should… I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way," Ananya replied.

"So are you in a friend zone with Aditya Roy Kapur or is it more?" Karan asked. "Not friends… We're friends…" Ananya said, trying to dodge the question but Karan quipped, "Pyaar dosti hai." A visibly embarrassed Ananya then added, "Best friends, we are really good friends."

Speaking of their rumoured relationship, Ananya and Aditya have been captured attending parties together. They were also seen taking holidays together earlier this year.

Several photos and videos of them from their vacations had surfaced online and caught netizens’ attention. The rumours grew stronger after Ananya and Aditya were seen heading for a holiday around Ananya's birthday.