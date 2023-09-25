Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Look Stunning As They Attend Event Together, Fans Call Them 'Good Looking Match'

New Delhi: Dating rumours of Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been doing rounds for quite some time now. Their romance has kept their fans hooked for months now. Last night, the rumoured couple attended an event in Mumbai together and looked absolutely stunning. Ananya slayed in white, whereas Aditya looked uber cool in black and fans have now approved the 'Good Looking Match.'

Ananya Panday posed for the paps in a super-hot white ensemble. The actress totally slayed the little white dress and kept her locks loose to complete the look. Aditya on the other hand, sported an all-black dashing look and turned heads at the event. As the paps shared their video together, fans dropped heart-eye emojis and called them a 'good-looking match.'

Earlier, both actors attended the Arctic Monkeys' concert in Madrid, Spain, and shared clicks from the concert on their Instagram handles. Later, pictures of Aditya and Ananya getting cosy on a bridge in Portugal surfaced online. Also, they have posed with fans and the background is the same.

The rumours about their relationship started when the two appeared at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party together in 2022. Since then they have made joint appearances at many Bollywood parties together.

Neither of the two have confirmed that they are officially a couple.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane`s untitled cyber crime-thriller. She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar`s `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan` opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

On the other hand, Aditya has garnered praise for 'The Night Manager' season 1 and 2. He also has Anurag Basu's 'Metro ... In Dino' co-starring Sara Ali Khan.