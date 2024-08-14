Ananya Panday And Karan Johar Tease New OTT Series ‘Call Me Bae’

New Delhi: As the premiere date of Prime Video’s highly anticipated original series ‘Call Me Bae’ approaches, fans are getting a glimpse of what to expect from the show thanks to an exciting new OTT video featuring Karan Johar and lead actress Ananya Panday.

In the playful and engaging video released today, Johar takes viewers on a whimsical journey, introducing the unique concept of the series while Panday prepares for her debut in the spotlight. Johar's dramatic presentation sets the stage for Panday's role as Bae, a departure from her usual glamorous personas. In the video, a radiant Panday discusses her excitement about stepping into the shoes of Bae, a former South Delhi heiress navigating the everyday struggles of life in Mumbai.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, ‘Call Me Bae’ boasts a powerhouse team, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers. The series is crafted by writers Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and is directed by Collin D’Cunha.

The eight-part series stars Ananya Panday alongside a talented ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. ‘Call Me Bae’ will be available for streaming globally across 240 countries and territories starting September 6 on Prime Video.