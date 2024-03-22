Advertisement
Ananya Panday Attends Cousin Alanna Panday's Grand Baby Shower

Alanna Panday's Sweet baby shower with Ananya Panday and Other Celebs 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 09:19 AM IST|Source: ANI
 New Delhi : Alanna Panday is expecting her first child with husband Ivor McCray. Recently , the couple hosted a grand baby shower in Mumbai.

Ananya attended the grand bash wearing a cute white printed dress . while Alanna shines in a white gown .

She also took to Instagram and shared a picture from the event in which she can be seen posing with her cousins Alanna and Aaliya Washere.

"Maasis and baby mama," she captioned the post.

For her special day, Alanna wore a white satin gown. Her husband twinned with her in a white T-shirt.

Celebs like Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor, Salman's mother Salma Khan , Alanna’s brother Ahaan and sister Alvira were also present. Ananya's rumored boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the grand  baby shower.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, who got married in Mumbai last year, On February 28 announced that they are expecting their first baby. Posting a Nature- themed Maternity video on Instagram, Alanna Panday wrote in her caption, "We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you."( Inputs : ANI)

