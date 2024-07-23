Advertisement
Ananya Panday Buys A Swanky New Luxury SUV Worth Crores - Viral Video

Ananya was clicked by the paparazzi next to her white Range Rover that was decorated with a garland at the front.

|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 11:29 AM IST|Source: IANS
Ananya Panday Buys A Swanky New Luxury SUV Worth Crores - Viral Video

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, who has currently raised eyebrows for her reportedly growing proximity to star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has treated herself to a brand new powerful gift.

Recently, the actress was seen with a swanky new luxury SUV in the city.

Ananya was clicked by the paparazzi next to her white Range Rover that was decorated with a garland at the front.

The actress, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in the recently released movie 'Bad Newz', sported a casual look, and was dressed in a grey tank top which she paired with black shorts and slippers.

She opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a bun. Her accessories included cute earrings and a wristband.

As the actress stepped out of her vehicle, a paparazzi present at the spot congratulated her on the new car. Ananya smiled and said, "Thank you."

Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'Control'.

