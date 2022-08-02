New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday often makes headlines with her sizzling hot Instagram posts but on Tuesday, the actress made her fans go 'awww.'

Ananya shared a mirror selfie of herself on Insta wearing a multicolored-stripe dress. With her picture, was an old pic of Karisma Kapoor wearing a similar top and posing for her photoshoot. In the caption, she said, "BTS of #Liger twining w the forever inspo Lolo fun fact I take this picture with me on every shoot it’s a mood!!!!"

Karisma was flattered with the love and commented, "Awwww this is adorable , love you my doll" Also, Kareena dropped a few comments on the picture. One read, "No one like OUR LOLO" and the other one read, "So cool you look you star"

Many fans too dropped heart-eye and love emojis in the comment section. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also took credit for clicking Karisma's pic back then in the comments. He wrote, "I shot Lolo’s pic"

On the work front, Ananya will be soon seen in Karan Johar's 'Liger' starring South star Vijay Devarakonda. The film marks the Bollywood debut of 'Arjun Reddy' star. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25th.

She will also be seen in Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and is written by Arjun, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.