हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday drops her bold photoshoot in white monokini with net, hilariously trolls

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra`s directorial untitled film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.She will also be seen in `Liger` along with Vijay Devakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Ananya Panday drops her bold photoshoot in white monokini with net, hilariously trolls
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, on Friday, flaunted her sartorial side by making a meta-joke in the caption of her images she shared on social media.

Taking it to Instagram, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor posted a series of pictures from a photoshoot in which she wore a white swimsuit inside a full-length net-like overlay.

Her last image was that of an apple inside a mesh cover. Trolling herself, Ananya admitted that she was fully aware that the net-like overlay resembled that.She wrote, "I'm fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

The humorous caption definitely cracked up her mother Bhavana Pandey and Tamannaah Bhatia who commented laughing emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra`s directorial untitled film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.She will also be seen in `Liger` along with Vijay Devakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ananya PandayAnanya Panday hotAnanya Panday photosAnanya Panday monokiniAnanya Panday bikini pics
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt trolled for 'fake chemistry' at Brahmastra motion poster launch

Must Watch

PT1M36S

Court allowed framing of charges against 10 in delhi riot case