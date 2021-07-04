हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday fails to recreate 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai moment,' Farah Khan promises her to choreograph in part 2

Ananya Panday fails to recreate &#039;Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai moment,&#039; Farah Khan promises her to choreograph in part 2
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday, who is often seen treating her fans with some jaw-dropping pictures has once again shared some pics from a picturesque beach. 

But this time, the actress was trying her hands on a fun activity as she was trying to recreate a 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai moment', but it did not go as expected.

Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, “Having my ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ moment with myself. (it clearly didn’t end well)..”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

In the pictures, Ananya can be seen running on the beach while posing for the camera. She opted for a short white dress and paired it with an oversized bomber jacket.

While, her fans were drooling over her cuteness and beauty, Film director and choreographer Farah Khan was quick in responding on her photos. 

Farah commented, “Part 2 i ll choregraph u in it.” 

farah

Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and entrepreneur Bhavana Pandey and has debuted with the film 'Student of The Year 2' alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria among others. 
Later she went on doing films including- Pati Patni Aur Who and Khaali Peeli to name a few.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Liger’, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer. The film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 

Apart from that, she also has Shakun Batra’s next, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, in the pipeline.

 

