Ananya Panday 'falls' for Kartik Aaryan, latter 'stops' her from doing so

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar are busy promoting their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The first song from the film 'Dheeme Dheeme' was unveiled on Monday and now Ananya has shared some of the behind the scene pictures where is having a hell lot of fun while practising.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ananya wrote: “Rehearsing hard or hardly rehearsing only @boscomartis can answer that have ya’ll watched #DheemeDheeme yet?”

In one the pictures, she can be seen leaning on Kartik Aaryan while he seems absolutely clueless. In another picture, she seems to be engrossed in a conversation with choreographer Bosco.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Kartik's comment on the same. He shared the same picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Stop falling fr me”. The comment sure left a lot of tongue-wagging since the duo is rumoured to be in a relationship after Kartik's hush-hush breakup with Sara Ali Khan.

In the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan is seen Chintu Tyagi, a government employee from Kanpur who is married to Bhumi Pednekar but has a thing for his colleague Ananya Panday. Aparshakti Khurrana plays a perfect friend to Chintu Tyagi and one can surely look forward to his character in the film.

The film is a remake of the 1978 classic by the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The remake is helmed by Mudassir Aziz and it is set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019.