Ananya Panday Gets Massively Mocked For Saying People Take Her Seriously As An Actor After Call Me Bae & CTRL

Mumbai: Ananya Panday has once again found herself at the center of a trolling storm after her recent statement about being taken seriously as an actor. In an interview with Grazia, Ananya reflected on how her OTT projects, Call Me Bae and CTRL have brought a shift in how people perceive her acting skills.

Call Me Bae marked her OTT debut, where she played an heiress-turned-hustler whose life unravels after she cheats on her husband. In CTRL, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, Ananya played Nella, a social media influencer trapped in the menacing world of AI.

Both performances have been praised in certain circles, with some lauding her efforts to explore challenging roles and move beyond conventional Bollywood narratives.

However, her assertion that audiences now “take her seriously as an actor” didn’t sit well with many. Social media erupted with memes and sarcastic comments, with netizens accusing her of living in a delusional era.

A Reddit post shared this statement of the actress and she faced massive trolling. Comments like “Who takes her seriously?” and “Star kids have their own imaginary fan clubs”.

Ever since her debut in Student of the Year 2, Ananya has faced harsh scrutiny for what critics describe as her “limited acting range.” While she has acknowledged the trolling in the past and said it motivates her to improve, this latest backlash highlights the ongoing scepticism surrounding her craft.

Despite the trolling, the actress appears undeterred and is fully focused in her career. She will be next seen in Chand Mera Dil along with Lakshya backed by Karan Johar.