Ananya Panday gets playful with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam

Mumbai: "Student Of The Year 2" actress Ananya Panday, who is said to have called Shah Rukh Khan her "second dad" recently, got playful with the superstar's youngest son AbRam.

Ananya showcased her ability to touch the tip of her nose with her tongue. She took to Instagram Stories and shared a video clip which also features AbRam.

In the video, she is seen teaching the little boy how to do the gorlin sign.

"Shocking him with my talent," Ananya captioned the video. Ananya shares a close bond with SRK's daughter Suhana and now with this video, it seems she also enjoys spending time with AbRam.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of " Pati Patni Aur Woh".