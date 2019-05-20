close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday gets playful with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam

In the video, she is seen teaching the little boy how to do the gorlin sign. 

Ananya Panday gets playful with Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s son AbRam

Mumbai: "Student Of The Year 2" actress Ananya Panday, who is said to have called Shah Rukh Khan her "second dad" recently, got playful with the superstar's youngest son AbRam.

Ananya showcased her ability to touch the tip of her nose with her tongue. She took to Instagram Stories and shared a video clip which also features AbRam.

In the video, she is seen teaching the little boy how to do the gorlin sign. 

"Shocking him with my talent," Ananya captioned the video. Ananya shares a close bond with SRK's daughter Suhana and now with this video, it seems she also enjoys spending time with AbRam.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of " Pati Patni Aur Woh".

 

Tags:
Ananya PandayShah Rukh KhanAbRam KhanAbRam
Next
Story

Nyra Banerjee having 'too much fun' playing bad

Must Watch

PT3M47S

Exclusive conversation with Union Minister Dr Harshvardhan on Lok Sabha elections Exit Poll results