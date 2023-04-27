topStoriesenglish2599816
Ananya Panday Gives Barbie Vibes In A Salmon Pink Bodycon Dress - See Pics

Ananya Panday Pics: She will soon be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video`s `Call me bae`. 

Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 12:32 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday is an absolute fashionista. She never fails to impress the audience with her amazingly hot looks. On Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a new string of pictures from her latest photoshoot which she captioned, "this Barbie is ...," followed by a red heart emoticon.

In the pictures, the `Liger` actor could be seen posing in a pink one-shoulder dress. She kept her makeup heavy and turned her hair into a bun. Ananya accessorized her look with long earrings. Soon after she shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Beautiful as always," a user wrote. Another user commented, "This Barbie is an icon." "PRETTIEST BARBIE," a user commented. Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane`s untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar`s `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan` opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film `Dream Girl 2` opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.`Dream Girl 2` is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video`s `Call me bae`. 

