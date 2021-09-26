हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has a new BFF in Ranveer Singh, shares an adorable photo with him

Ananya Panday and Ranveer Singh have quirky nicknames for each other.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday spent her Saturday (September 25) afternoon with her bestie, and no it is not Shanaya Kapoor but actor Ranveer Singh. Ananya took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself with the ‘Padmaavat’ actor.

“The umbrella can keep out the sun but not the heat ft. The Bestie Ran-Ran,” Ananya captioned her photo. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a bright green outfit whereas Ranveer peeks and smiles from behind her and is holding a rainbow-colored huge umbrella in his hand. The photo looks from a shoot in the city.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Commenting on Ananya’s post, Ranveer also gave the 22 years old a nickname. “Oh, Nan-Nan!” commented the actor.

Ananya and Ranveer have not worked in a movie together yet. However, the ‘Khaali Peeli’ actress had recently finished filming with Ranveer’s wife actress Deepika Padukone for director Shakun Batra’s untitled next film. The movie also stars Gullyboy fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’ which also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The young actress has an interesting line-up of films. Apart from Shakun Batra’s untitled next, she will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s multilingual film ‘Liger’ opposite south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has also recently signed Excel Productions ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kaha’ which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav.

Tags:
Ananya PandayRanveer SinghShanaya KapoorLigerDeepika PadukoneKho Gaye Hum Kahan
