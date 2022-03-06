हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is a disco baby, actress flaunts her sexy, bedazzling side on leading magazine cover

Ananya Panday, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Gehraiyaan', took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures in various looks that all exude super sultry, elegant and cool vibes. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Young and busy star Ananya Panday is the rage of B-town currently as she recently left her the audience impressed with her performance in 'Gehraiyaan'. Now the actress has graced the cover of a leading magazine in a disco vibe and she looks sexy as ever.

Taking to her social media, Ananya shared the photo of the cover in a black net top with fur-edge sleeves as the title of the magazine addressed the 'Disco Baby' writing, 'Gen-Z Rising'!

Ananya went on to share a set of pictures in various looks that all exude super sultry, elegant and cool vibes. She could be seen wearing a golden, deep neck shimmer dress in one photo, a beige sequin thigh-slit gown in another, black printed joggers with brassiere and a blazer in another look and a white shimmer-embroidered dress with golden jewellery as her last one, perfectly exuding the disco charm.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

The glamorous star is quite loved for her fashion and style especially among the youth. On the work front, she received quite the rave reviews for delivering an 'impeccable', 'grown' and 'mature' performance in 'Gehraiyaan'.

The youngest actress to have a Pan-India film, Ananya will be seen in 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda next and also has Excel Entertainment's, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in the pipeline for which she very recently started her prep too.

