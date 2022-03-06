Ananya Panday is a disco baby, actress flaunts her sexy, bedazzling side on leading magazine cover

NEW DELHI: Young and busy star Ananya Panday is the rage of B-town currently as she recently left her the audience impressed with her performance in 'Gehraiyaan'. Now the actress has graced the cover of a leading magazine in a disco vibe and she looks sexy as ever.

Taking to her social media, Ananya shared the photo of the cover in a black net top with fur-edge sleeves as the title of the magazine addressed the 'Disco Baby' writing, 'Gen-Z Rising'!

Ananya went on to share a set of pictures in various looks that all exude super sultry, elegant and cool vibes. She could be seen wearing a golden, deep neck shimmer dress in one photo, a beige sequin thigh-slit gown in another, black printed joggers with brassiere and a blazer in another look and a white shimmer-embroidered dress with golden jewellery as her last one, perfectly exuding the disco charm.

The glamorous star is quite loved for her fashion and style especially among the youth. On the work front, she received quite the rave reviews for delivering an 'impeccable', 'grown' and 'mature' performance in 'Gehraiyaan'.

The youngest actress to have a Pan-India film, Ananya will be seen in 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda next and also has Excel Entertainment's, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in the pipeline for which she very recently started her prep too.