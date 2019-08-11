close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is all smiles on a lunch date with dad Chunky Panday and mom Bhavana Panday—Pics

Dressed in a loose-fit denim shirt and white shorts, Ananya looked adorable. She had that million-dollar smile on her face and was accompanied by her dad Chunky Panday and mom Bhavana Panday.

Ananya Panday is all smiles on a lunch date with dad Chunky Panday and mom Bhavana Panday—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: 'Student of The Year 2' actress Ananya Pandey was recently spotted at Bastian in Mumbai. The actress was seen stepping out of the famous restaurant after enjoying a Sunday brunch with her father Chunky Pandey and mom Bhavana Pandey.

Dressed in a loose-fit denim shirt and white shorts, Ananya looked adorable. She had that million-dollar smile on her face as the paps clicked pictures of the trio.

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' in May this year.

She has an ocean of fans and her pictures and videos often go viral. She is quite active on social media app Instagram and often posts deets from her life. Only recently, she graced the cover of Brunch magazine and looked super chic in an off-shoulder dress.

The stunner will next be seen in the remake of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.  The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. While Kartik and Bhumi will be essaying the role of a married couple, Ananya will be seen as a secretary who tries to woo her boss (played by Kartik).

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is slated to release on December 6, 2019. 

Tags:
Ananya PandayBhavana PandayChunky Panday
Next
Story

Athiya Shetty pens heartfelt wish on father Suniel Shetty's 58th b'day

Must Watch

PT2M29S

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in an exclusive conversation with Zee News