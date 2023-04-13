'Ananya Panday Is Single', Confirms Mother Bhavana Amid Dating Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur

New Delhi: Amid massive speculation about Aditya Roy Kapur dating Ananya Panday, the latter's mother just dropped the bomb. Bhavana Pandey in her latest interview brushed aside the relationship news and claimed that the Gen-Z star is single and not dating anyone.

In an interview with ETimes, Bhavana Pandey clarified saying, "The fact is that Ananya is single and link-ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay. It's like that's a part and parcel of an actor's life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I'd rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it, because the positives definitely outweigh the negative."

Rumours about Ananya and Aditya's alleged affair have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. They were even spotted on a few occasions together and obliged paps for clicks as well.

Bhavana added, "My advice to her was to not be too hard on yourself and give it your best. And then of course, you know, there's so many other factors. I told her to be a good person, to be kind and respectful. I also told her that whether you are at your highest of highs or lowest of lows, keep your feet firmly on the ground. As for professional advice, I don't think it is my place because I've not been an actor. So I could only give her advice in terms of being a good human being."

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and an untitled project with director Vikramaditya Motwane.

She will be making her OTT debut with Prime Video's series Call Me Bae. It's first look teaser was shared a few days back.