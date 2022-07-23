New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday was dressed to kill in a hot-looking black Room | 24 Astrid cut-out outfit for the Liger trailer launch event. She was styled by Meagan Concessio in this halter neck black dress which caught eyeballs at the do. The young actress was papped as she stepped out in the city for the event and guess what? Yes, she got massively trolled.

ANANYA PANDAY TROLLED

The generation next star was looking visibly uncomfortable as she walked to the event. In the video shared by celeb pap Viral Bhayani, many commented on how she doesn't look very confident in carrying this risque outfit. Some even compared her to Urfi Javed. Take a look here:

LIGER WITH VIJAY DEVERAKONDA

Ananya will be seen romancing south superstar Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. On Thursday, Ranveer Singh was also a part of the trailer launch event and he set the stage on fire with his power-packed energy.

The trailer of the film was launched on Thursday and has so far crossed 50 million views on YouTube.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film. The film is also Mike Tyson`s Bollywood debut. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.