ananya pandey

Ananya Panday misses being on the set of 'Khaali Peeli'

In the stills posted on Instagram, Ananya sits in a car. Broken windows of the vehicle suggest she could be in the middle of shooting an action-packed sequence.

Ananya Panday misses being on the set of &#039;Khaali Peeli&#039;

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday has shared a couple of stills from the set of her upcoming film Khaali Peeli, where she is dressed in ethnic simplicity.

In the stills posted on Instagram, Ananya sits in a car. Broken windows of the vehicle suggest she could be in the middle of shooting an action-packed sequence.

"I miss playing Pooja already and doing random photoshoots in the middle of intense action sequences #TakeMeBack #KhaaliPeeli," she wrote.

Ananya, who plays a character named Pooja in the film, co-stars with Ishaan Khatter in the film. The Maqbool Khan directorial was earlier scheduled to release in June but got delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Ishaan essays a Mumbai cab driver in the romantic action film, which is being billed as a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night.

 

ananya pandeykhaali peeliIshaan Khatter
