ANANYA PANDEY

Ananya Panday Mourns The Passing Of Her Beloved Pet Fudge

Actress Ananya Panday mourns her pet dog Fudge with heartfelt Instagram posts of childhood memories.

|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 02:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
Ananya Panday Mourns The Passing Of Her Beloved Pet Fudge (Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday on Tuesday expressed her heartfelt condolence on the demise of her furry friend--her pet dog 'Fudge', and dropped unseen throwback childhood pictures.

Ananya took to Instagram where she has 25.3 million followers, and shared a string of her childhood photos with Fudge.

The photos also feature her mother Bhavana, her sister Rysa, and her grandmother.

The post has a caption: "2008 - infinity.. Rest in peace Fudge, I love you fighter.. 16 years of a life filled with so much food and joy, l'll miss you every single day".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Her bestie Shanaya Kapoor wrote: "love you".

Bhavana, Esha Gupta and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, and costume designer Bhavana.

She started her acting career in 2019 by essaying the role of Shreya in the teen film ‘Student of the Year 2’. The romantic comedy film directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Nokia Studios and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, was a sequel to the 2012 film ‘Student of the Year’.

It also starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Seal.

Ananya then played the role of Tapasya in the romantic comedy ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

She was then seen as Pooja in ‘Khaali Peeli’, Tia in ‘Gehraiyaan’.

Ananya made her Telugu debut with 2022 sports action film ‘Liger’, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The movie, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, was produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy were seen in pivotal roles, and American boxer Mike Tyson appeared in a cameo role.

Ananya then appeared as Pari in ‘Dream Girl 2’, and Ahana in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

She next has ‘CTRL’, a thriller film written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under the banners of Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films, the film stars Ananya and Vihaan Samat.

Ananya also has ‘Shankara’ and web series ‘Call Me Bae’ in the pipeline.

