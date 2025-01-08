Ananya Panday Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans Amid Dating Rumours With Walker Blanco

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who often makes headlines for her rumoured relationships, has been linked to international model Walker Blanco in recent months. While she has remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship, her recent comments about marriage have sparked fresh speculation.



In a candid interview with Forbes India, the CTRL actress shared her personal aspirations. “Personally, in five years from now, I hopefully see myself married, with a happy, settled home, planning babies, and lots of dogs,” she revealed.

While her statement didn’t reference Blanco directly, it fueled rumours that the duo might be planning a future together. Walker Blanco, who reportedly works with the Ambanis at Vantara in Jamnagar, posted a heartfelt birthday wish for Ananya on Instagram last October. Sharing a sweet note, he wrote, “Happy birthday, beautiful! You are so special! I love you, Anniee .”

On the professional front, Ananya remains laser-focused on her acting career. She shared, “I really see myself at the top of my game. There’s always competition, but right now, I’m focusing on working and getting better at my craft.”

The actress is riding high on the success of her Netflix film CTRL, where she played Nella Awasthi, an influencer navigating heartbreak with the help of AI. Her nuanced portrayal received widespread praise, further solidifying her position as one of the most promising young talents in Bollywood.

Next, Ananya will star in Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshay, adding another exciting project to her filmography. Her recent series Call Me Bae, where she played a high-fashion heiress, was also a hit, showcasing her versatility as an actress.