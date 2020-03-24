हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and other celebs join Aparshkati Khurana for online antakshari amid coronavirus lockdown

This game, which is being termed as ‘Quarantine Antakshari’, has started trending on social media as well and keeping Bollywood and us entertained.

Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and other celebs join Aparshkati Khurana for online antakshari amid coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi: Baithe baithe kya karoge, karna hai kuch kaam, shuru karo antakshari…. Remember these lines? Yes, antakshari! Actor Aparshakti Khurana has come up with an online antakshari at the time of the coronavirus lockdown and the Bollywood fraternity is busy with the game. Celebs like Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jonita Gandhi, Armaan Malik and several others have taken up the challenge and nominating each other to take the game forward. This game, which is being termed as ‘Quarantine Antakshari’, has started trending on social media as well and keeping Bollywood and us entertained.

Aparshakti, who is Ayushmann’s brother, started the game by singing ‘Haye Re Haye Neend Nahin Aaye’ from 1970’s ‘Humjoli’ and tagged singers Neeti Mohan, Darshan Raval, Akriti Khurana, Jonita Gandhi, Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap and asked them to sing a song with a particular word. The game soon spread in the circle and the celebs started tagging each other.

Ananya sang ‘Dhime Dhime’ from ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, Parineeti crooned ‘Tu Hi Re’ while Arjun Kapoor sang ‘Ek Garam Chaaye Ki Pyali Ho’.

Recently, Tiger Shroff, nominated by Ananya, joined in too and nominated Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor.

Indeed, owing to the current situation, this game is keeping Bollywood united and fans entertained!

