Mumbai: Well, who says Bollywood celebs are not superstitious? This one statement of Ananya Panday reveals that she is superstitious and feels no harm in sharing it. The CTRL in her latest interview revealed that her house helps remove her nazar every week where they do something with mirchi.

Appearing in a video shared by Netflix India YouTube, Ananya reveals to comedian Raunaq Rajani," I take out my nazar every week. The help at my house does the mirchi thing. You know the mirchi thing? So, if it smells a lot, it means you have nazar. If the mirchi burns a lot, you have nazar. I don’t know the science behind it… My mom put two black dots behind my ear before I came here. Everyone thinks I don’t shower or have something dirty behind my ear, but my mom keeps putting it again and again".

Ananya has lately made headlines for her statements, from revealing burning exes' pictures while dealing with heartbreak to leaking BFF Suhana Khan's phone number by mistake. Indeed, the Bae of the tinsel town knows how to keep herself in the news. Ananya made her smashing debut on OTT with Call Me Bae and proved her mettle as an actor and now she is all set for her next release CTRL helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane.