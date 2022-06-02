New Delhi: Bollywood's young and happening star, Ananya Panday has managed to make her own solid fan following ever since her debut with 'Student Of The Year 2' alongside Tara Sutaria. The girls were paired opposite Tiger Shroff in this Dharma venture three years back. Today, Ananya is making her own place and has some interesting projects in her kitty.

ANANYA PANDAY TOLD TO FIX HER BODY

Ananya Panday in her latest appearance on The Ranveer Show talked about facing casual sexism in the initial days of her career when she was asked to get a boob job and fill in a little more. She recalled the incident and how it was very hurtful. "As soon as I started working, people started saying things like ‘you should fix this and fix that, like get a boob job or change something about your face. And, it is said very casually and not in direct words that you sometimes even don’t pick it up. They would say, ‘just fill up a little more. Put on some weight", she said.

Adding more, Ananya quipped, "Is that what people care about? Is that what I am reduced to? Is there nothing about me paramount to my waist size or chest size? The worst thing you can do to someone is judging them for their body."

ANANYA PANDAY'S MOVIE PROJECTS

Actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's daughter was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next be seen in Liger with South hottie Vijay Deverakonda.