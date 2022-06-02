हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday reveals she was asked to 'get a b**b job, fix her body' upon joining Bollywood

Ananya Panday in her latest appearance on The Ranveer Show talked about facing casual sexism in the initial days of her career.

New Delhi: Bollywood's young and happening star, Ananya Panday has managed to make her own solid fan following ever since her debut with 'Student Of The Year 2' alongside Tara Sutaria. The girls were paired opposite Tiger Shroff in this Dharma venture three years back. Today, Ananya is making her own place and has some interesting projects in her kitty. 

ANANYA PANDAY TOLD TO FIX HER BODY

Adding more, Ananya quipped, "Is that what people care about? Is that what I am reduced to? Is there nothing about me paramount to my waist size or chest size? The worst thing you can do to someone is judging them for their body."

Actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's daughter was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next be seen in Liger with South hottie Vijay Deverakonda.

 

