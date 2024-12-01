Actress Ananya Panday has recently shared her aspirations to take on some of Kareena Kapoor’s most iconic characters.

The actress, known for her urban girl roles in films like "Student of the Year 2" and "Gehraiyaan," expressed excitement at the challenge of stepping into a completely different, more rooted character like “Chameli” and Dolly from “Omkara.”

During her recent appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Ananya said, “I would love to do something like Chameli or Dolly from Omkara."

On being asked if she would be able to pull it off, the actress said, “I hope I can pull it off, I'll work my ass off to pull off such a role. There is no way, I won't do it. Those characters are slightly more rooted, more Indian and it will be different for me too because I’ve done only Urban girl kind of roles.”

In the same interview, the Liger star also spoke about Karan Johar’s protective nature towards star kids, revealing that he always strives to ensure they get maximum exposure.

"He (Karan Johar) is very perceptive and very open, and he doesn’t want to shield himself, so I didn’t think he wants it for any of us, you know. He wants us to be in the real world and get as much exposure as possible,”

Panday explained. During the conversation, the actress was even asked if KJo had created a protective bubble around her. She responded, “Not at all. He’s the first one to pop the bubble. Instead of telling us what to do, like 'you should do this or that,' he’s always there as a strong pillar of support.”

On the professional front, 2024 has been a remarkable year for Ananya in terms of her career. She has taken on diverse roles in significant projects.

Ananya portrayed the role of Bella Chaudhary in the Prime Video series “Call Me Bae.” She then took the lead in Netflix’s gripping thriller “CTRL.”

According to reports, the actress will next star in the period drama "Shankara,” which also stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.