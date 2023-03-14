Ananya Panday’s Cousin Alanna Panday Looks Gorgeous In Pastel Green Flowery Lehenga At Her Mehendi Ceremony- See Pics

Mumbai: Ananya Panday`s cousin Alanna is all set to tie knot with her boyfriend Ivor McCrae and the wedding preps have already begun. Today the model and influencer is having her Mehndi ceremony for which she was papped with mother Deanna Panday and father Chikki Panday. Alanna was seen wearing a pastel green flowery lehenga while mom Deanna was wearing a light pink coloured lehenga.

Earlier, Ananya had shared Alana Pandey`s bridal pre-wedding party was based on a white theme. In the group picture, all were seen dressed in a white outfit, Ananya wore a white dress with a flower tiara on head. She was seen posing with bride and groom to be, her sister Rysa. Ananya was also seen sharing candid moments with her cousins at the function.

Reportedly, Alana Panday and Ivor McCrae will tie knot on March 16, 2023 in Mumbai. Alana is the daughter of Chunky`s brother Chikki Pandey and Deanne Panday. By profession, she is a model and social media influencer.

Talking about Ananya, she recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane`s untitled cyber crime-thriller. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi of `Veere Di Wedding` fame. She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar`s `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan` opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has a comedy film `Dream Girl 2` along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

(With ANI Inputs)