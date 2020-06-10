Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday, slut-shamed for pic in bikini, hits out at trolls

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday recently opened up about a horrific experience of cyber-bullying she faced for posting a picture of herself in a bikini. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Alanna explained that she received rape threats for the picture by a woman and she said that the troll had also tagged her parents Deanne and Chikki Panday so that they could also see her comment.

“I’ve had a woman comment on my post saying I deserve to be gang-raped because I posted a picture in a bikini. She then tagged my mother and father in the comment to make sure that they saw it too. I wish I had a screenshot but I was so shaken when I saw it I blocked her immediately and Instagram deleted the comment,” Alanna said.

“When I went to her profile to block her I saw that she was married and had a daughter a little younger than me. I don’t understand how you can wish that upon someone else’s child,” Alanna further said.

She called out the troll by saying “educated women in our country still talk/think like this” and added that she had faced a similar situation months ago, but regrets not speaking then.

Deanne, who is a famous celebrity fitness expert, soon took to the comments section of Alanna’s post and revealed that she was also shamed by the troll for “bringing up her daughter in the wrong way” and added that she said many “nasty things” about her.

Several celebrities, including Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, have come out in support of Alanna and said “it’s her life and no one can dictate her”.