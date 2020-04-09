Ananya Panday’s killer expressions in latest pics are unmissable!

New Delhi: Ananya Panday is an expression queen and the latest pictures she posted on Instagram are proof! Amid the quarantine break, she decided to facetime one of friends and meanwhile, she also took the opportunity to have a quick photoshoot. Dressed in a baby pink bathrobe, Ananya sets the mood right with her killer expressions. And oh, boy, in every picture, she manages to sport a different expression. “Facetime foto fun, the new normal with Sasha Jairam,” she captioned her post.

Soon as Ananya shared the post, Arjun Kapoor quickly came up with a comment and said, “This is a photoshoot.” (It indeed looks like one, Arjun).

Take a look:

Ananya is actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavana’s elder daughter. She has a younger sister named Rysa, who recently made a short film with Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira.

Ananya debuted as an actress in 2019 with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’. She later followed it up by ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Before the coronavirus lockdown, Ananya was shooting for her forthcoming project with ‘Arjun Reddy’ star Vijay Deverakona. The film will mark his debut in Bollywood. She also has ‘Khaali Peeli’ in the pipeline with Ishaan Khatter.