Mumbai: It’s high time that there should be stern action taken against the increasing crime against women. The Kolkata doctor brutal rape and murder case was another slap to the system that women aren’t safe, and they are the softest target. Everyone strongly came out and condemned the Kolkata doctor rape and murder including B Town celebrities. From Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Priyanka Chopra to others demanded a safe environment for women. Ananya Panday too spoke about the current climate against women. She raised a very strong point about how it's time to take action rather than talk.

In her interview with PTI, Ananya was asked about the ongoing crime against women, to which the Call Me Bae actress said," It’s always been dark times for women, now we are just speaking about it a lot more. There’s one thing talking about it but the more important thing is doing something about it".

The actress further added, "As women and as actors, we are doing our bit by educating the men around us in what they can do better in these situations and also speaking up for issues that are important". Ananya even demanded an important change in law," The more important step is actually laws changing, and the government making actionable changes to this".

Before Ananya Panday, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu too had mentioned that she is hoping to see a change in law and system after the Kolkata doctor rape and murder.