New Delhi: Ananya Panday has been on a hectic promotional spree, touring across the nation. The actor was in New Delhi on Sunday to promote her upcoming film with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Looks like she did find some free time in hand and guess where she went? Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.



Ananya posted a photo from the Gurudwara in which she can be seen seeking blessings, wearing a beautiful pink salwar kameez. She captioned the post - "Satnam Waheguru...Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru ji ki fateh".



Her mother Bhavana Panday, who will soon be seen in Netflix`s `Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives`, also reacted to the post.



Talking about `Liger`, Ananya will be seen in the lead role opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. After multiple delays due to COVID-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing.



Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and three songs from the film, `Akdi Pakdi,` `Waat Laga Denge,` and `Aafat,` which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay`s debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya`s first multi-lingual film.



Apart from `Liger`, Ananya will also be seen in `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan` along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film `Khushi` alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.