Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor wish bestie Suhana Khan on birthday

Shanaya also shared a photograph with her two close friends and captioned it: "We love you Suhana".

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor wish bestie Suhana Khan on birthday
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: As superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana turned 19 on Wednesday, her best friend and actress Ananya Panday shared a note on social media, calling her "littlest baby with the biggest heart".

Ananya on Wednesday posted a photograph of herself along with Suhana and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya in the popular "Charlie's Angels" pose holding toy guns. 

"Happiest birthday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart. We love you Sueeeee.. 'Charlie's Angels'... Major throwback," she captioned the image.

Shanaya also shared a photograph with her two close friends and captioned it: "We love you Suhana".

Shah Rukh and his producer wife Gauri Khan got married in 1991. They have a son Aryan, who was born in 1997. Suhana was born in 2000. The star couple became parents of their third child, a son named AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

 

Ananya PandayShanaya KapoorSuhana KhanSuhana Khan birthday
