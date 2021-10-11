हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday sister Alanna Panday’s photos bathing in a white bikini at Arabian Sea go viral

Ananya Panday's model cousin sister Alanna Panday looks super hot in a white bikini. Alanna could seen bathing at the Arabian Sea from large white shell.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday’s cousin sister and model Alanna Panday, who resides in Los Angeles, USA is an internet sensation. Alanna often posts super hot photos of herself on her social media account and her recent picture taking a bath at the Arabian Sea wearing a lacy white bikini from an oversized white shell has gone viral.

Posting her steamy picture on Instagram, Alanna wrote, “Don’t ask why I’m dramatically pouring water on myself, from a giant shell, in the middle of the Arabian Sea @ivor made me do it.” 

The photo is clicked by Alanna’s boyfriend and live-in partner Ivor McCray.

Alanna Panday is Ananya Panday’s uncle Chikki Panay’s daughter. Chikki is Chunkey Panday's brother. Alanna's mother is fitness expert Deanne Panday. Alanna’s younger brother Ahaan Panday also has a huge fan following on the internet.

Alanna often posts her hot photos from dreamy photoshoots on her social media accounts.

Check them out:

 

 

Earlier, in one of her YouTube videos, Alanna opened up about living in with her boyfriend Ivor and revealed that her family is very open-minded and accepting and did not have any problem with her decision. She even said that Ivor is very close to her mother Deanne.

