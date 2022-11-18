topStoriesenglish
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 05:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Ananya Panday to Jhanvi Kapoor- Bollywood divas slay in SIZZLING co-ord sets

New Delhi: Bollywood divas have a thing for ethnic co-ord sets. This wedding season, skip the standard lehengas in favor of an easy-to-carry co-ord pair.

Co-ord sets are the next big fashion trend that has been in the works for quite some time. In fact, if you want to stand out at your forthcoming wedding festivities this year, skip the dull conventional sarees and go for a co-ord set. Co-ord sets are not only stylish and one-of-a-kind, but they are also easy to transport and style. If you're seeking some style ideas, you've come to the perfect place.

Save this fashion advice for months when there will be social gatherings, and choose ethnic co-ord outfits that are unique to the season to stand out in style. Continue reading for a detailed tutorial on how to take fashion cues from the Bollywood hotties.

1. Ananya Panday

Choosing a black and white coordinated outfit will make you seem stylishly unconventional, like Ananya Panday. Manish Malhotra created the modern co-ord outfit, which included a long checkered long-sleeved shrug, matching flared pants, and a black bralette blouse. Choose a simple necklace, coordinating earrings, and a statement ring if you want to keep your appearance as elegant as Ananya. 

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Lilac is undoubtedly the season's hue, as Janhvi Kapoor often reminds us. Put together a coordinated embroidered sharara, sheer embroidered dupatta, and a crop top shirt for a stylish look. This embroidered dress is unquestionably a must-have throughout the wedding season. Make your dupatta flowing by styling it like a cape. Add bold earrings, loose curls, and Jahnvi's characteristic raised lashes and neutral lips to finish the look.

3. Puja Agarwal

The effortlessly bright sharara set worn by Puja Agarwal can add just the right energy to your wedding guest’s wardrobe. The purple co-ord set included a short peplum style long-sleeved kurta paired with a flowy matching sharara. If you want to style your co-ord set like Puja Agarwal, add a pair of minimal earrings and complete the look with the sleek straight hairdo.

4. Shanaya Kapoor

The magnificent attire is the ideal synthesis of modernity and grace. The outfit consisted of a crop top with a plunging neckline paired with high-waisted flared slacks and a long-sleeved jacket straight out of Manish Malhotra's Khaab collection. With Fizzy Goblet's juttis and a pair of bold chaandbali earrings by Maheep Kapoor from Satyani Fine Jewels, Shanaya Kapoor completed the outfit. To complete the image, go for a glamorous face and straight, smooth hair with a center part.

