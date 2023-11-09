trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686007
ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday Turns The Glam On In Sizzling Bodycon Dress, Poses With Kim Kardashian, Freida Pinto

The 'Dream Girl 2' took to Instagram and dropped a bundle of snaps from the store launch event. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Ananya Panday Turns The Glam On In Sizzling Bodycon Dress, Poses With Kim Kardashian, Freida Pinto Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday attended a store launch event in New York City and shared pictures from the same. The 'Dream Girl 2' took to Instagram and dropped a bundle of snaps from the store launch event where she can be seen posing with American media celebrity Kim Kardashian, Supermodel Ashley Graham, Ace tennis player Serena Williams and actor Freida Pinto.

"Felt like a kid in a candy store at the @swarovski flagship store opening in NYC and can't get over how stunning the new @skims x @swarovski collection is thank you @giovannaengelbert for having me, ur the best!!!!," she captioned.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Ananya wore a blue bodycon dress with a long ponytail. She looks gorgeous in minimal makeup and limited accessories. Ananya's sister Rysa also joined her in the event. She posted a picture in her Instagram Story and wrote, "So grateful I had my Rysu by my side."

Many celebrities from the film fraternity bombarded the comment section with sweet comments. Sussanne Khan wrote, "Amazingggg u deserve alll the recognition and love" while her girl gang Suhana Khan commented, "Killing ittt" and Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "My Beauty".

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In a career spanning over four years, Ananya has featured in a slew of films including 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Khaali Peeli', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Liger' and 'Dream Girl 2' besides her debut film.

In the coming months, fans will see her sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She also has Prime Video's web show 'Call Me Bae' in her kitty. 

