Ananya Panday Turns The Glam Onn In New Post, Drops Sizzling Pics In Intergalactic Look

The actress, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram account to share a couple of breathtaking pictures that left her fans in awe. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 08:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ananya Panday Turns The Glam Onn In New Post, Drops Sizzling Pics In Intergalactic Look Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ananya Panday, known for her fashion-forward choices, mesmerised fans and the internet with her latest ultra-glam look. The actress, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram account to share a couple of breathtaking pictures that left her fans in awe.

In the pictures, Ananya is seen donning a metallic-fitted strapless corset top, exuding a bold and futuristic vibe. Adding a touch of edginess to her ensemble, she draped a sleek black jacket over her shoulders. Complementing her chic outfit, Ananya styled her hair in loose waves and opted for a subtle yet glamorous makeup look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "Intergalactic girl!" Fans flooded the comment section with praises, expressing their admiration for the Ananya's stunning look. One user wrote, "You beauty." Another user gushed, "You are literally glowing." "You are a stunner," wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has some exciting projects lined up. She'll be starring in the TV series 'Call Me Bae' with Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence. Ananya is also working on projects like 'Control,' 'Shankara,' 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair,' and 'Run For Young.'

Ananya was last seen on OTT in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' for which she got a lot of accolades. It saw her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. 

