ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday Wants Her Father Chunky To Delete His Instagram Account And It's Related To Her Ex

Ananya Panday advised her father Chunky Panday to delete his Instagram account for this reason.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 02:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday recently had a playful banter, where she shared why she believes her father Chunky Panday, should delete his Instagram account. In a lighthearted moment, Ananya expressed  Chunky’s social media habits, which she joked could sometimes create awkward situations for her.

Speaking about her father’s online antics, Ananya said, “You on Instagram needs to be deleted because you just keep liking anything without reading it and getting them into more trouble."

Chunky, in his characteristic playful manner, defended himself, saying, “I just keep liking wherever I see your photograph", they both spoke while they appeared on We Are Yuvaa's show.

Fans speculate that Ananya’s remarks might subtly hint at Chunky’s habit as he had once mistakenly liked a wedding rumour post of Ananya and her ex-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur that sparked attention. While she didn’t directly name anyone, Ananya’s humorous jab had everyone laughing, showcasing the warm and fun dynamic she shares with her father.

Ananya even told her father that he had no right to give her any advice after Liger after he joked about being meticulous about reading scripts. Ananya is right now basking in success with her latest release web series Call Me Bae along with her film CTRL.

 

 

 
 

 

 

