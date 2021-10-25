Ananya Panday will not appear before NCB in Aryan Khan’s drugs case today

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday who was summoned for the third time by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday (October 25) in Aryan Khan’s drugs case is reportedly not appearing before the investigative agency today. The actress was previously grilled by the agency for two consecutive days - October 21 and 22 respectively. Ananya’s father and actor Chunky Panday accompanied her during the summons.

“Actor Ananya Panday is not appearing before NCB today in the ongoing drugs case. She has requested NCB for a further date due to personal commitments. NCB has accepted her request; to issue her fresh summons for another date: NCB Sources,” claims news agency ANI.

According to the NCB, Ananya Panday had supplied weed to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in 2019. The agency established this information based on the WhatsApp chats they had recovered from SRK’s son's mobile phone.

“The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources told ANI.

Ananya has, however, denied the supply-related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs, the sources added.

Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB sleuths along with seven others on October 3 following a raid at Mumbai cruise ship on October 2. Aryan's bail will be heard by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (October 26).