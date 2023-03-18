Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Panday Burn Dance Floor At Alanna-Ivor's Sangeet Ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Watch

NEW DELHI: Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's dreamy wedding is an event to remember. Pictures and videos from the fun celebrations and wedding rituals are all over the internet, leaving fans gushing. Several clips and videos from Alanna and Ivor's sangeet night surfaced on the internet and have gone viral s far.

A video from the Sangeet ceremony showing Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan and Karan Mehta dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song 'I Am The Best' from his blockbuster film 'Yes Boss' is breaking the internet. In the video, Ahaan and Karan are seen copying SRK's steps in front of the wedding guests. What's to be noted is Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan were also in attendance and watched Ahaan performing to King Khan's song.

Speaking of the dance performance, Ahaan and Karan are seen twinning in white pants, black pants and bowties while they dance to the beats amid huge cheers. Shah Rukh appears to be wearing a black outfit with Gauri in a green one. While the video is blurry, King Khan appears to be enjoying the Gen Z's performance.

Ahaan Panday & Karan Mehta perform on the song 'I'm the best' infront of the Man himself ___#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/IZ5M9vn9K5 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 16, 2023

Alanna tied the knot with Ivor McCray in Mumbai on Thursday. Ivor and Alanna dated for quite many years before they decided on tying the knot. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, USA. They have a great number of followers on social media and regularly share updates with their fans.

Shah Rukh has close relationship with the Panday family since the beginning of his career. He and Gauri have been close friends with Chunky Bhavana, Chikki and Deanne. His daughter Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are childhood friends.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor also has a cameo in Salaman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer actioner 'Tiger 3'.