Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday exudes hotness in these bold pics on Instagram!

New Delhi: Much like the Kapoors, the Pandays are rocking the Instagram game! Actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is a model and her stunning pictures on social media are the talk of the town.

So, we thought of sharing a few gorgeous photos of Alanna Panday from her Insta which prove she's a fashionista. Take a look here:

Alanna Panday is celebrity fitness expert Deanne Pandey and Chikki Panday's (Chunky Panday's brother) daughter. The hottie Ahaan is her brother. Alanna is 25.

Ananya Panday's cousin has not yet ventured into Bollywood and little is known about her acting ambitions. However, she has modelled for a couple of brands.

With good looks and a svelte figure like this, Alanna Panday is surely going to be a popular celeb on social media soon. She has 692k followers on Instagram as of now.