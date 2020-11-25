हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alanna Panday

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday seals it with a kiss with boyfriend in this sizzling pic!

Alanna Panday and her boyfriend Ivor McCray have filled social media with pictures of each other.

Ananya Panday&#039;s cousin Alanna Panday seals it with a kiss with boyfriend in this sizzling pic!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@alannapanday

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is a social media sensation and we have proof! She is breaking the internet with her scintillating pictures on Instagram and also with her loved-up posts with boyfriend Ivor McCray. The couple has filled social media with pictures of each other. They are currently in the US and going by their several posts, it appears that they are avid travellers.

As of now, a photo of Alanna and Ivor sharing a passionate kiss has gone crazy viral on the internet. The post features them sitting on a bathtub and enjoying a glass of drink.

Here's the photo we are talking about:

Meanwhile, take a look at the other photos Alanna Panday has shared:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivor McCray V (@ivor)

Alanna is famous celebrity fitness expert Deanne Panday's daughter. She has not made her Bollywood debut yet, but is quite popular on social media. She is followed by stars such as Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ananya and Suhana Khan. 

Alanna has done many high-profile brand endorsements and worked with ace fashion designers.

Tags:
Alanna PandayAlanna Panday boyfriend IvorAlanna Panday pics
Next
Story

Just another stunning pic of Suhana Khan is here to light up the internet
  • 92,22,216Confirmed
  • 1,34,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT28M47S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Delhi riot in 2020 from JNU plan of 2016?