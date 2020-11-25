Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday seals it with a kiss with boyfriend in this sizzling pic!

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is a social media sensation and we have proof! She is breaking the internet with her scintillating pictures on Instagram and also with her loved-up posts with boyfriend Ivor McCray. The couple has filled social media with pictures of each other. They are currently in the US and going by their several posts, it appears that they are avid travellers.

As of now, a photo of Alanna and Ivor sharing a passionate kiss has gone crazy viral on the internet. The post features them sitting on a bathtub and enjoying a glass of drink.

Here's the photo we are talking about:

Meanwhile, take a look at the other photos Alanna Panday has shared:

Alanna is famous celebrity fitness expert Deanne Panday's daughter. She has not made her Bollywood debut yet, but is quite popular on social media. She is followed by stars such as Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ananya and Suhana Khan.

Alanna has done many high-profile brand endorsements and worked with ace fashion designers.