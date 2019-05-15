Ananya Panday's electric blue off-shoulder dress is totally a summer must-have! See pics

New Delhi: Karan Johar's new student Ananya Panday made a smashing entry into the world of movies with 'Student Of The Year 2' along with Tara Sutaria. The leading ladies were paired opposite Tiger Shroff in the sequel which is running to packed houses.

Last night, Chunky Pandey's daughter was spotted outside popular hangout place in Bandra—Olive. She hosted a private dinner for her team of close people and even shared a picture on Instagram.

Check out her other pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ananya was dressed in a short off-shoulder electric blue summer dress. She paired it with white sneakers and had minimal make-up on. The pretty looking Ananya's easy breezy OOTD is certainly giving us some serious style inspo for summers.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in the remake of 1978 blockbuster 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'. She will be seen along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.