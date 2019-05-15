close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's electric blue off-shoulder dress is totally a summer must-have! See pics

Ananya was dressed in a short off-shoulder electric blue summer dress. 

Ananya Panday&#039;s electric blue off-shoulder dress is totally a summer must-have! See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Karan Johar's new student Ananya Panday made a smashing entry into the world of movies with 'Student Of The Year 2' along with Tara Sutaria. The leading ladies were paired opposite Tiger Shroff in the sequel which is running to packed houses.

Last night, Chunky Pandey's daughter was spotted outside popular hangout place in Bandra—Olive. She hosted a private dinner for her team of close people and even shared a picture on Instagram.

Check out her other pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ananya was dressed in a short off-shoulder electric blue summer dress. She paired it with white sneakers and had minimal make-up on. The pretty looking Ananya's easy breezy OOTD is certainly giving us some serious style inspo for summers.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in the remake of 1978 blockbuster 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'. She will be seen along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

 

Tags:
Ananya Pandayananya panday picsStudent Of The Year 2SOTY 2
Next
Story

Tara Sutaria-Tiger Shroff's dance rehearsal video on 'The Jawaani' song will make you wanna groove—Watch

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally