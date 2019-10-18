Ananya Panday's 'look of the day' in a sweatshirt and ripped shorts shouts comfort - Photos

New Delhi: The 'Student Of The Year 2' actress Ananya Panday was recently spotted outside Sunny Super Sound in Juhu, Mumbai. The generation next star noticed the paparazzi waiting for her and happily obliged the shutterbugs with several pictures. She waved and posed for clicks.

The stunner rocked her casual outing in a blue sweatshirt and white ripped shorts. Her 'look of the day' gets a thumbs up from us.

Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ananya will next be seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake is set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019. It is a remake of the 1978 classic of the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

The 2019 remake has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Ananya also has 'Khaali Peeli' with Ishaan Khatter. The film is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. It will be directed by Maqbool Khan. The venture will hit the screens on June 12, 2020.