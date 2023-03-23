topStoriesenglish2586992
ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday's OTT Debut 'Call Me Bae' Announced, Varun Dhawan Makes Fun Entry - Watch

Ananya Panday'sa Digital Debut: The actress will be seen as Bae in the upcoming Amazon Original scripted series Call Me Bae. 

Mar 23, 2023

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is set to play the lead in the upcoming streaming series 'Call Me Bae'. Actor Varun Dhawan shared a fun video in which he introduced Ananya Panday as Bae in the upcoming series on Thursday. In the video, Ananya can be seen channelling her inner fashionista, schooling Varun on the nuances of fashion and couture in a vibrant monologue. Cameras have started rolling for the series.

'Call Me Bae' follows the story of a billionaire fashionista, Bae, (played by Ananya Panday), who is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal. She is left to fend for herself, for the first time ever as she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and as she explores her true self in this journey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers, 'Call Me Bae' is directed by Collin D'Cunha.

Created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, the series will soon be available on Prime Video.

