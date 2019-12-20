Ananya Panday's picturesque Dubai vacay pics are unmissable!

New Delhi: B-Town young gun Ananya Panday is making all the right moves in her career. Chunky and Bhavana Pandey's darling daughter made her smashing big screen debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' this year along with Tara Sutaria. Tiger Shroff played the lead in the movie.

Ananya is currently riding high on the success of her latest release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which has earned rave reviews from critics. The film is doing great business at the Box Office as well.

The actress has now taken a much-needed break and headed to Dubai. She shared some picturesque photos from Dubai on Instagram and we can't keep calm. Check out here:

Her photo album is surely making us wanna jet off to some cool vacay spot.

Ananya was seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. This is Ananya's second film after 'Student Of The Year 2'.

She has some meaty roles in her kitty. Ananya has bagged a Shakun Batra film opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. She will also be seen in 'Khaali Peeli' co-starring Ishaan Khatter.