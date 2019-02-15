Ananya Panday's raises the temperature in her bold avatar at Valentine's party - Pics

New Delhi: Newbie Ananya Panday is all set to enter the world of showbiz. She will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' alongside Tiger Shroff and another newbie Tara Sutaria. The Dharma Productions' venture is high on the buzz word, especially because of the leading ladies and their maiden stint on-screen. Ananya was recently spotted at Valentine's Day bash hosted by 'SOTY 2' director Punit Malhotra.

And she turned heads in a little black number which made her look nothing less than a glam diva. Other B-Towners who attended the party include Kartik Aaryan, Athiya Shetty, Pooja Hegde and Aditi Rao Hydari to name a few. Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The stunner looked breathtaking in her sizzling black dress which upped the style quotient at the party.

'Student Of The Year 2' is directed by Punit Malhotra. The Dharma Productions' venture is slated to hit the screens on May 10, 2019.

But even before her maiden venture opens in theatres, the newcomer has bagged yet another big project. She will be seen in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

The movie has gone on floors. The original movie had classic actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.