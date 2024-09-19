Anees Bazmee Reacts To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 And Singham Again Clash: 'Some Media Personnel Are Misinterpreting...'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has reacted to recent media reports that misrepresented his statements regarding the potential clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. In a social media post, Bazmee clarified his stance, stating, “Some media personnel are misinterpreting my statement. As a filmmaker with over three decades of experience, I focus on crafting compelling stories, not getting entangled in film release or business dynamics. I’ve seen many films succeed despite releasing on the same day.”

He added, “It seems like my words were lost in translation. Let me rephrase: I’m thrilled for both Singham 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3!Two amazing films, two talented teams! Let’s do it together.”

Earlier, a Midday report quoted Bazmee as saying, "Why should I talk to him? It's a business decision between producers, and I am just the director. Singham Again's team is insisting on a Diwali release. Clashes are never a good idea. I know that we had announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s release date a year in advance, but what can we do? I've always maintained that a good film doesn't need a date to work. I'm the last person to get involved in box-office numbers and release dates. These are decisions and numbers calculated by producers and distributors."

The director clarified that he instead had said, “Ajay and Rohit are my friends, why should I talk to them about this? This is a matter for the producers, and it's ultimately their decision.”

Meanwhile, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are releasing on Diwali- November 1, 2024.